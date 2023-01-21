Meat Loaf's daughters release touching short film on anniversary of singer's death: 'Thank you for loving him'

Meat Loaf's daughters have shared a touching tribute to their dad on the one-year anniversary of the rocker's death.

Amanda and Pearl Aday announced Friday that they had joined forces with filmmaker Jack Bennett to create a 35-minute short film, Meat Loaf: A Celebration of Life, in honor of the beloved "Bat Out of Hell" singer and his lasting legacy. Fans can watch it for free here.

"This is a celebration of Dad's life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage," the Aday sisters shared in a joint statement. "Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa 'Papa Meat,' and the father."

The pair described their father, who real name was Michael Aday, as the one who "gave us love and generosity," "laughed and cried with us," and "celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down."

"The man who was a big kid himself," they continued. "The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day."

The sisters added that Meat Loaf: A Celebration of Life contains career highlights and private moments from their personal archives that they haven't shared before. It also includes photos, performances, and appearances from Dennis Quaid, Queen's Brian May, Rob Zombie, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 03: Singer Meat Loaf arrives at the show "RockTellz & CockTails presents Meat Loaf" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on October 3, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) Meat Loaf died at age 74. | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Meat Loaf died on Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 74. The theatrical rock star, best known for his hits "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," was remembered by Susan Sarandon, Cher, Rick Astley, and more stars following his death.

"We thank you for celebrating Dad, and we thank you for loving him with us," the sisters concluded. "We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favorite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can. He's definitely listening."

Watch Meat Loaf: A Celebration of Life here.