Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke.

The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.

"My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about," she said. "It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn't already know about. 'Ours' was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar. He was like, 'Who wrote that?', and I was like, 'Taylor Swift!'"

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Maya Hawke and father Ethan Hawke pose at the opening night after party for the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Sam Shepard's "True West" on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2 on January 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) Maya and Ethan Hawke | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn't know and he likes – and I like!'" she continued. "It made me feel so confident." Maya said the two even saw Swift on her Speak Now tour, which she called "such a happy moment, sharing an experience with someone who put so much energy into cultivating my taste."

And yes, fellow Swifties, the actor is also excited about Midnights, the singer's forthcoming 10th studio album. "I got a text from him when Taylor announced Midnight and he was like, 'Oh my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I'm so excited! She re-released Red, and now there's Midnight? How does she do it?'" Maya shared. (No word on what he thinks about "All Too Well," widely presumed to be about his The Guilty costar Jake Gyllenhaal.)

While her father kept a CD collection in the car and had a preference for folk artists such as Willie Nelson, Maya said her mother, the actress Uma Thurman, "was more of a radio person" with a liking for pop music. She shared, "We would drive around in the car and turn on the radio and listen to 102.7, and it was like Alicia Keys — a more pop influence — and we'd scream the lyrics in the car, find new songs, and get excited."

Maya recently released her second studio album Moss, a follow-up to 2020's Blush, last month. Other formative songs she listed besides Swift's "Ours" include "Extraordinary Machine" by Fiona Apple, "Vincent" by Don McLean (influenced by Thurman), and "Fluorescent Adolescent" by Arctic Monkeys.

