Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, a co-founder of The Supremes and the longest-reigning member of the Motown group, died Monday night in Las Vegas. She was 76.

Wilson's publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed the news to the Associated Press, though the cause of death was not made clear.

"To a female trailblazer and forever Sweetheart of Motown, who brought many timeless records for generations to come — Thank You," reads a statement from The Supremes' record label, Motown Records. "Your art and your legacy will forever live on in the Motown story. From our Motown family, rest in paradise."

Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard came together as The Primettes before rebranding as The Supremes and becoming one of Motown Records' premiere acts in the 1960s. In 1967, Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong. Wilson remained with the group until they officially disbanded in 1977. "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," "Stop! In the Name of Love," and "You Can't Hurry Love" are some of the songs in The Supremes' iconic repertoire.

"I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary's family," Ross tweeted on Tuesday. "I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. 'The Supremes' will live on, in our hearts."

Pose director and trans rights activist Janet Mock, recording artists Beverley Knight and Ledisi, and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also paid tribute to Wilson on social media.

"Thank you Ms Mary Wilson for showing us all how to be Supreme," Mock tweeted.

Wilson is survived by her daughter Turkessa, sons Pedro and William, multiple grandchildren, sister Kathryn, and brother Roosevelt.