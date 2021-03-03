Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion make ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ together on band’s wistful new single

Maroon 5 is back, and this love thing is still taking its toll on them.

The band released a wistful new track on Wednesday titled "Beautiful Mistakes," the third single off their upcoming seventh studio album.

In addition to hearing lead singer Adam Levine lament being away from his love, and not trying to sabotage his relationship, the song also features a dynamic verse from Megan Thee Stallion.

Interestingly, the song was also co-produced and co-written by musician blackbear, known for his hit "Hot Girl Bummer," a play off the Hot Girl Summer meme Megan spurred in 2019.

Right now, the band has only realized a lyric video for the song, stylized like a motion comic, but here's hoping they can team up with the Houston rapper for another enticing visual like the one for their last No. 1 hit "Girls Like You" featuring Megan's "WAP" partner Cardi B.

Listen to "Beautiful Mistakes" above.