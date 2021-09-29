Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he's cancer-free

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus is cancer-free.

The musician, 49, shared the good news Wednesday on social media, thanking those who've supported him since he revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!" Hoppus wrote. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Mark Hoppus Mark Hoppus in 2015 | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

He added, "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

Hoppus first told fans about his cancer and treatment in June. A month later, he provided more details about his diagnosis during a Twitch livestream, explaining that he had stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a blood-related cancer. Shortly after, he posted on social media that his chemotherapy was making progress.

"I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo," he wrote. "But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…"

Fans flooded Hoppus' social media accounts after his announcement Wednesday, writing "W" (for "win") in the comments and sharing their continued well wishes for the rock star.