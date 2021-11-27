Mark Hamill loves the Fab Four — and he's been sharing his hilarious Beatles-Star Wars mashups to prove it

Mark Hamill would like us all to know that he quite enjoys a little band that formed a long time ago… known as the Beatles.

The actor best known for his Force-ful portrayal of Luke Skywalker has been sharing a galaxy's worth of Beatles-Star Wars mashups in celebration of the new docuseries Get Back, which began rolling out Thursday on Disney+.

Hamill posted multiple roundups of images on his Instagram account this week combining Beatles and Star Wars imagery, such as the Fab Four fleeing an AT-AT on the streets of London; the "BeaTroopers" performing for the likes of Chewie, Yoda, and Darth Vader; and a version of the iconic Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover featuring an impressive fleet of Star Wars characters and creatures replacing its original lineup of pop cultural figures.

Hamill also included a photo of George Harrison's head Photoshopped onto Han Solo's body, which he amusingly dubbed "George Harrison Ford" in the caption for the post.

Harrison's son, Dhani Harrison, even commented on the AT-AT mashup, writing, "Dude, the hard days night AT-AT is 🔥."

Mark Hamill and The Beatles Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker; The Beatles | Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection; Harry Hammond/V&A Images/Getty

Directed by Peter Jackson, Get Back is culled from over 55 hours of footage showcasing the Beatles crafting the LP that would become Let It Be, their 12th and final studio album. While those sessions have become notorious in Fab Four lore as a highly acrimonious time for the band, Jackson has said that the material he uncovered painted a different picture of the process.

"My understanding of what were called 'The Get Back Sessions' was that it had been a period of depression and gloom," Jackson wrote in a guest essay for EW. "But the hours of unseen footage revealed a different story. It wasn't doom and gloom. I found myself laughing… a lot. It was so much funnier than I expected, and it just got funnier as it went along."

All three parts of The Beatles: Get Back are streaming now on Disney+.

