Pop superstar hilariously responded to a photo of an establishment that prohibited patrons from playing the iconic holiday hit.

Mariah Carey teases a war on Christmas after bar bans 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

It's not even November, but a local bar has already landed a spot on the Queen of Christmas' supreme naughty list.

Mariah Carey hilariously responded to a fan who tweeted a photo of tersely worded signage posted next to an establishment's jukebox, banning people from playing her signature holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" before Dec. 1.

"Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?" a fan tweeted, to which Carey replied with an image from her Game of War video game campaign, in which she brandishes a sword while wearing medieval-style armor to prepare for battle.

The bar's note indicated that Carey's tune "will be skipped" if staff hears it before the December cutoff, and will only allow it to be played "one time a night" throughout the festive month.

It's a difficult mandate, given the enduring popularity of "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Over 27 years since its initial release, the 1994 hit has blossomed into one of the biggest hits of Carey's career, reaching its No. 1 peak position on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019.

Last year, the single returned to No. 1 in the United States ahead of Christmas, extending the singer-songwriter's reign as the artist with the most collective weeks at the top spot.

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey performs 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I didn't feel, from a strategic point of view, that it was time to do something like that," Carey previously told EW of her initial resistance to recording the song. "As much as I love Christmas, I thought that the record company was off. Obviously, I couldn't have been more wrong."

See Carey's epic response to the song's pre-Christmas ban above.

