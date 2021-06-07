Mariah Carey slams tabloid report claiming she's exiting Roc Nation: 'Poof! — Vamoose'

The pop diva is shutting the rumor mill down.

Mariah Carey won't be a heartbreaker for Jay-Z's Roc Nation today.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer blasted a tabloid report Monday saying she'd fallen out with Jay-Z and left his management company.

"The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into' with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song 'Heartbreaker,'" Carey tweeted, using one of Jay's many nicknames.

"To the people who make up these lies I say 'Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****'!" she added, quoting Jay's 2001 single "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)." Carey also included a clip from the "Heartbreaker" music video.

On Friday, British tabloid The Sun reported in its "Bizarre" column that Carey and Jay-Z had a huge argument and she was on her way out.

"Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all," The Sun quoted a source as saying. "She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation."

The sourced added, "She will formally depart in the next few weeks."

A representative for Carey didn't immediately respond to request for comment from EW.

"Heartbreaker," which dropped in 1999 on Carey's Rainbow album, went gold that year, moving half a million units. Two decades later, the song reached platinum status (selling 1 million copies).