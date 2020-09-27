Mariah Carey fans demand release of secret alternative album she made 'for laughs'

Mariah Carey is currently promoting the forthcoming release of her memoir and she's dropping plenty of truth bombs along the way.

The pop diva blessed social media on Sunday morning with a 41-second snippet of a previously unreleased track playing over a sneak preview of the Sept. 29 release The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The song is nothing like any of her other music—it's alternative rock!

"Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream," she posted on Twitter. "Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer."

Not only did Carey admit to recording this unique song, but an entire album that was simultaneously recorded when she worked on Daydream. She dives into the catalyst behind the creation of a "breezy-grunge, punk light" alter ego character that would emerge at night.

"I was playing with the with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time," she writes in the preview pages of the book. "You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery—but I also wanted to laugh."

Fans are demanding Carey release the entire album, so as to take her place as "Queen of Alternative Music."