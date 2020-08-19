Mariah Carey performs on GMA, shares details of new album, memoir, and single

Mariah Carey is making her Lambs very happy with an assortment of rare treats.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on Good Morning America, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer discussed her upcoming album, out October 2. The two-disc record, titled Rarities, will feature unreleased, never-before-heard recordings, created by Carey from as far back as 1990 right up until 2020. It will also include songs from the singer's Live at the Tokyo Dome performance which took place during her 1996 world tour.

"I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to kind of finish mixing," said Carey during the GMA interview. "There are songs that have previously not been released, so it's exciting." The superstar had previously announced the album's release on Twitter on Tuesday, sharing that "this one is for you, my fans."

Carey also performed "Close My Eyes" as part of GMA's Summer Concert Series during her appearance on the morning talk show. Since the star was at home, video of the rendition was broadcast on Times Square's billboard screens.

And that's not all! The best-selling female artist of all time also shared details of her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Out September 29, the book tells personal stories from the pop star's childhood. "Those are difficult but very cathartic as well," she said during the interview. "The cool thing about this project is that there are songs that I talk about writing or recording even as a little kid, starting as a little kid, until now that I've found in the vault."

Addressing the very close together release dates of the new album and book, Carey added, "We're kind of putting this out at the same time, and I don't want to give away too many titles or anything but it's exciting because they're kind of merged together in a really organic way."

"Save The Day," a new song from Carey, is also set to drop Friday, August 21. Watch the videos above.