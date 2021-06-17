Mariah Carey celebrates 'Obsessed' anniversary with 'Wipe It Down' challenge

She marked 12 years since the release of her hit track, which was reportedly directed at Eminem.

Mariah Carey is once again asking, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"

The pop diva celebrated the anniversary of her hit song "Obsessed" on Wednesday by posting a video from 2020 of her doing the popular "Wipe It Down" TikTok challenge.

"Just for laughs… from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down 🧽😂 #HappyAnniversaryObsessed" Carey wrote. She also shared the video on TikTok and Twitter.

We have to appreciate the two wardrobe changes - both nods to the song's music video in which she plays her own stalker - plus Carey incorporating her signature whistle note. "Obsessed," which was released June 16, 2009, and was reportedly a shot at Eminem, became Carey's 27th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Carey has also said that the visuals reference Mean Girls and The Devil Wears Prada.

Celebrities like Anitta and B Scott took to Carey's comments to praise her commitment to the bit.

"ICONIC we aren't worthy 😍😍😭😭😍😍💁🏻💁🏻💕💕💕," Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness also wrote.

Recently, Carey tried out another trend, this time one from the '90s. The singer showed off her Rachel hairstyle from Friends, though she called it a "sad attempt" at the iconic cut. However, Jennifer Aniston, who first rocked the hairdo on the beloved sitcom, approved. "LOVE IT," she commented on Instagram.