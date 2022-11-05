It turns out the Christmas Queen herself, Mariah Carey, and Millie Bobby Brown might have a special gift for everyone this season after all.

Brown floated the idea of a potential collaboration with the diva last week on The Tonight Show, and now the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer has confirmed that they are, indeed, working on something magical together.

"Maybe it's not just musical," Carey told host Jimmy Fallon Friday night. "I don't know. I can't say what it is. It's fun tings."

Brown previously dished on her friendship with Carey, who has become a mentor in her life, revealing how often the vocalist randomly bursts into song when they're together — including while they're eating Chinese food. "

She's not lying," Carey told Fallon. "I can't define which type of food it is. We're not allowed to do that anymore. I don't know what type of food it was. We were having morsels."

But does she actually belt "Always Be My Baby" all over her bao buns? "No, not really," Carey said. "I mean, sort of. I mean, it depends on the moment."

Carey, who used her Christmas powers to help get Fallon off Santa's naughty list in a lighthearted sketch on the show, added that she tries to impart some of the wisdom she's gleaned throughout her legendary career to 18-year-old Brown.

"As a woman starting out so young in this industry, most people are given songs and given, like, 'Here's how you're going to do this and this is what you should do,'" she explained. "The one thing I insisted on is, 'You cannot make me do other people's songs.' Like, that's the one thing. Like, I, at least, had to have that input."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix) Could Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown really be collaborating? | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty for Netflix

"That's where I talk to Millie about stuff," she continued. "That's kind of what she meant, I think, about a mentor and a guide. Like, don't give it away if you don't have to."

Brown, who became a household name at the age of 12 after starring in Netflix's supernatural hit Stranger Things, could definitely relate to Carey's story. "She grew up, you know, in the public eye, and we have connected just on so many different levels," the actress previously explained on The Tonight Show. "I love the way that she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she's so wise. And she's just been an incredible guiding light for me."

It's not all business though. Brown said the pair often "sing together" when they hang out and teased a future collaboration, adding, "She's, like... the busiest woman ever."

Watch Carey discuss her friendship with Brown — and her upcoming Madison Square Garden holiday concerts — in the clip above.

