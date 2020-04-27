Mariah Carey celebrates after fans get her 2008 album E=MC² to top of iTunes chart

Image zoom TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images

Mariah Carey's 2008 album E=MC2 wasn't ready to say "Bye Bye" just yet.

Twelve years after the album debuted, it climbed to the top of the U.S. iTunes Top 200 chart on Monday with a little help from her dedicated fans (known as "lambs" or "lambily"). Carey celebrated the new milestone with a special message to those behind the #JusticeforEMC2 social media campaign that proclaimed the album as her most underrated title.

"#JusticeForEMC2!!!! So OVERWHELMED by this moment," Carey tweeted. "Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life. Love you forever."

E=MC2 was released by Island Records on April 15, 2008, and is Carey's 11th studio album. The biggest hit to emerge from the album was "Touch My Body," becoming her 18th Billboard's Hot 100 single and certifying her as the solo artist with most No. 1 singles in the United States, surpassing Elvis Presley — a title she continues to hold today.

This is the second fan-led social media campaign that helped breathe new life into one of Carey's previously released albums. The #JusticeForGlitter campaign in 2018 saw the soundtrack for her film Glitter return and climb to the top of iTunes' album charts nearly two decades after it debuted.

Carey hasn't released a new album since 2018's Caution.

Related news: