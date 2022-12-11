Watch Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe harmonize whistle notes during Christmas duet

Mariah Carey welcomed daughter Monroe to the stage of her sold-out concert in Toronto for a Christmas duet.

The unofficial Queen of Christmas and Monroe, 11, performed the hymn "Away in a Manger" in dazzling white gowns and tiaras at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday night, where they also harmonized on some whistle notes.

"Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift," Carey said during Monroe's introduction, later referencing her son, Moroccan. "I don't have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever when I had my twins, Roc and Roe." Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey's duet with Monroe marked their first ever duet together, she said. "We've been working on this one for a minute."

The crowd erupted in cheers when the 11-year-old joined in. Between the halfway mark of the performance, the two briefly harmonize whistle tones.

Both Monroe and Moroccan recently joined their mother for a performance of "All I Want for Christmas is You" at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQCi1NFh_Zo&t=13s mariah carey sings holiday duet with daughter monroe.

Carey is set for another performance at the Scotiabank Arena tonight before making her way to New York's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13 for her "Merry Christmas to All!" holiday shows. A two-hour TV holiday special of the same name will also air on CBS on Dec. 20 and feature the singer-songwriter performing her greatest festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping and perennial-favorite "All I Want for Christmas is You."

It comes after Carey lost a trademark dispute over the "Queen of Christmas" honorific last month. Elizabeth Chan, known as the world's only full-time Christmas recording artist, blocked Carey's attempt to trademark the moniker, as well as "Princess Christmas" and "QOC."

Watch Carey duet with daughter Monroe above.