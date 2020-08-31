Mariah Carey is making a holiday special for Apple TV+

The queen of Christmas is making 2020 a little merrier.

On Monday, Apple announced that pop sensation Mariah Carey will star in a holiday event for the streaming service, called Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ during the 2020 holiday season, the new special also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the release of Carey’s modern-classic holiday bop “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The Apple TV+ special will see the multi-Grammy award-winning artist and a lineup of surprise guests go on what the streaming service dubs "a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world." Mostly that means there'll be music, dancing, and animation woven into a heartwarming narrative.

Directed by Hamish Hamilton (who has worked on live events like the Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, and London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies) and Roman Coppola (A Very Murray Christmas), Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is produced by Carey alongside Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens.

Carey is set to have a busy late 202o with her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, due out Sept. 29 and the release of her latest album The Rarities on Oct. 2.