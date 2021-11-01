It's officially Christmas season — because the spirit of Christmas itself, Mariah Carey, just said so.

At the stroke of midnight on Sunday, heading into the morning of Nov. 1, the R&B icon tossed out Halloween like it was garbage day, posting a video on her social media channels in which she took a candy cane baseball bat and smashed pumpkins to the sound of her immortal hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"It's Not Time," read three jack-o'-lanterns lined up in a row before her. Carey proceeded to annihilate the middle one so that they then read, "It's Time."

"Ready? Let's go," Carey wrote alongside the hashtag "#MariahSZN."

Confirming the power that Carey wields around the holidays, Chart Data reported that "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reentered the top 200 songs on iTunes in the United States just after 1 a.m. ET on Nov. 1. The song tends to do that around this time of year.

In 2020, Carey hosted Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, inviting guests like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Billy Eichner to bask in the yuletide glory. This year? Who knows what festive things she has in store for us.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" was the lead single off Carey's first Christmas album, 1994's Merry Christmas, and it has only gained popularity with time.

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey says 'it's time' for Christmas. | Credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter

"When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing," Carey told EW of the track's success in a 2019 interview. "It was popular, but it didn't have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song and it's become a part of people's lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much."