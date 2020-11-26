Carey's perennial holiday bop has reentered the top 10 on the U.S. Spotify chart.

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is already climbing the 2020 charts

Mariah Carey's signature jingle is already lighting up the American music charts.

With just under a month left to go until Christmas Day, the iconic singer-songwriter's perennial holiday jam "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has begun its yearly ascent up several national song rankings lists.

In addition to reentering the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 29 on Tuesday, the beloved song — which reached its peak of No. 1 for the first time last year — entered the top 10 on the domestic Spotify chart Thursday morning.

Sitting at No. 9, "All I Want for Christmas is You" amassed 821,848 daily plays on the subscription music service, surpassing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash hit "WAP" as it rises.

The 1994 tune celebrated its first No. 1 chart placement in the United States in December 2019, ringing in its 25-year anniversary as Carey's 19th overall chart-topper (and making her the solo artist with the most No. 1s in history).

"I wrote the beginning and the middle on the keyboard in a little house in Upstate New York, in a room by myself," Carey previously revealed to EW. "I just started thinking about all things Christmas and growing up as a kid that loves Christmas. I think that’s why it’s such a festive record."

Carey is expected to perform the song as part of her upcoming Apple TV+ holiday show Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which also features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, and more.