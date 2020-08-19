Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The compilation collection will feature the unreleased track 'Save the Day' featuring Lauryn Hill.

Mariah Carey announces new album The Rarities: 'This one is for you, my fans'

Listen up, Lambs — Mariah Carey just announced she's releasing an album.

The singer took to social media on Tuesday night that she'll be dropping her seventh compilation album, The Rarities, on Oct. 2.

"This one is for you, my fans," Carey tweeted, along with the album cover. "It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2."

The Rarities is slated to feature unreleased material, including demos, b-sides, and a single featuring Lauryn Hill titled "Save the Day." According to Amazon Music, many songs from the 32-track album haven't been revealed yet, but we can expect to hear Carey's live performance of "Emotions," "Always Be My Baby," "Hero," and more from the Tokyo Dome in 1996.

Carey teased the collection back in June when she told fans she wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

"I had planned to share some surprises & rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date," she wrote on Instagram.

The album will follow the release of the songstress' memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on Sept. 29.