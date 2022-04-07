Maren Morris wants Humble Quest to make you feel hopeful

Once you can find power in criticism, what's next? For Morris, the answer is simple: hope. With Humble Quest, she wanted to give the world a pick-me-up. "I was really intentional to make these songs feel hopeful because they were pulling me out of a hopeless place and they made me feel hopeful again," she says. "I had my son and I had this huge wave of postpartum depression that was unforeseen, as it often is, and I'd also lost my friend and producer Busbee to cancer and then COVID — it was a lot. I was writing songs at the time that were reflective of that trauma.