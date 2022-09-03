Morris has reacted to an interview Jason Aldean's wife gave Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week after she posted a series of controversial comments about transgender children.

The feud between country star Maren Morris and Jason Aldean's influencer wife, Brittany Aldean, rages on.

The stars' dispute stems from an Instagram makeup video Brittany posted on Aug. 23 that included the caption: "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Morris later responded to the post, standing up to Brittany and tweeting, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

On Thursday, Brittany appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to address the multiple transphobic comments she has made since her initial post. While introducing her, the host took a shot at Morris and her reaction to Brittany's comments, labeling her a "lunatic" and a "fake country music singer."

But Morris continues to dig her heels in. Not only did she joke she would change her profile picture to a Photoshopped image of herself featuring a Tucker Carlson Tonight chyron that read "Lunatic country music person," but she has designed and released a new T-shirt that uses the phrase to slam both Brittany and Carlson.

The black shirt features Morris' name alongside the slogan "Lunatic country music person," as well as the phone number for the Trans Lifeline. Morris then tweeted that all proceeds earned from the merchandise will be split between the crisis hotline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

Maren Morris, Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Maren Morris; Jason and Brittany Aldean | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

Morris' latest move comes two days after Brittany, who has been vocal about her conservative views in the past, released her own line of merchandise that seemed to refer to Morris' tweet calling her "Insurrection Barbie." Brittany's self-described "Barbie-inspired" merchandise features the phrase "Don't Tread on Our Kids."

After Brittany posted her original makeup video on Aug. 23, her husband, Jason Aldean — who was dropped by his PR firm on Friday, per Billboard — replied to his wife's caption about her parents not changing her gender, writing, "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, 'cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Shortly after, The Voice alum Cassadee Pope seemed to reference Brittany's controversial comments in a scathing tweet, writing, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Brittany responded to Pope, tagging her in a lengthy Instagram Story in which she doubled down on her divisive comments.

"Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender-affirming care,' is one of the worst evils," Brittany wrote in part, per screenshots shared by E! News. "I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.

"Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender," she concluded. "Until then, leave children alone!"

That's when Morris joined Pope in her rebuke of Brittany's remarks, calling her "Insurrection Barbie."

