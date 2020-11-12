Unwrap Mandy Moore's double holiday music gift, including brand new Christmas song

Listen to the original track "How Could This Be Christmas?" and a rendition of seasonal classic "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

Mandy Moore has a present for fans as sweet as Christmas candy.

The singer and This Is Us star dropped a two-track holiday package Thursday, featuring original song and title track "How Could This Be Christmas?" and her rendition of Christmas classic "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

Listeners can hear the songs now online, as well as pre-order an exclusive double-sided 7” single vinyl version.

Moore's song choices reflect the complex nature of the holiday season in 2020 as we continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic. There's the classic celebratory tune "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," as well as a more reflective new, original song. Moore co-wrote "How Could This Be Christmas?" with her husband Taylor Goldsmith (of musical group Dawes) and music producer Mike Viola.

The new track speaks to the challenge of facing loss during the holiday season. "The holidays are certainly going to feel verifiably different this year and in this vein, I challenged myself (and Mike and Taylor) to write a song that hinted at the acknowledgment of something missing without being too specific," Moore said in a statement. "Because if we’ve learned anything in this season of change, it’s the recognition that those we love and cherish are what’s most important and worth celebrating. And that felt like a message to get behind during this special time of year."

Image zoom Credit: Universal Music

Christmas classic "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" was introduced by Andy Williams in 1963, but it's been covered by countless artists since. Edward Pola and George Wyle wrote the song in waltz time, and it's revered as one of the best holiday songs ever recorded.

Moore's new holiday single comes on the heels of her first album in more than 11 years, this spring's Silver Landings. The creative burst came after Moore had to postpone her tour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Viola produced both singles (as well as Silver Landings) and plays bass and electric guitar on the tracks. Goldsmith provides background vocals, guitar, and bass with Lee Pardini on keyboards and Griffin Goldsmith on drums. Eric Lea arranged and performed strings on “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Listen to Moore's new songs above.