Rapper Malik B, founding member of The Roots, dies at 47

Rapper Malik B, the founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

His cousin Don Champion confirmed the news on Wednesday via Twitter, though no cause of death was given.

"Mourning my beloved cousin today," he wrote. "He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk."

Malik, born Malik Abdul Basit, is considered a Philly legend for his hip-hop origins in the 90s as part of The Roots — originally known as Square Roots — alongside Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter. Although he was with the crew for their first four albums — Organix, Do You Want More?!!!??!, Illadelph Halflife and Things Fall Apart — he departed in 1999 to pursue a solo career. But he wouldn't stay away forever, he returned to the group as a featured artist on two studio albums including 2006's Game Theory and Rising Down two years later.

Although the latest incarnation of the group performs as the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malik was never part of that collective.

Rapper Blueprint remembered Malik on social media with posts about his favorite songs.

"Rest in Peace to Malik B of The Roots," he said. "'Step into The Realm' from Things Fall Apart was always one of my favorite performances from him."

He added, "One more classic verse from Malik B from "Distortion to Static." "Now go get your dictionary and your dictionary..." RIP"