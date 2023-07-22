The singer delivered an expletive-filled rant and locked lips with bassist Ross MacDonald in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy is back in the spotlight after sharing some choice words about certain Malaysian laws.

Malaysia's government shut down a music festival in its capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday, a day after the British singer kissed a male bandmate on stage and criticized the country's anti-LGBT laws.

"There will be no compromise against any party that challenges, disparages, and violates Malaysian laws," communications minister Fahmi Fadzil announced after meeting with the organizers of the Good Vibes Festival, a three-day music event set to run through Sunday.

While performing at the festival, Healy paused the pop-rock band's show, unleashed an expletive-laden rant to call out the Malaysian government, and then locked lips with bassist Ross MacDonald. The group ended their set soon after, claiming they had been ordered off the stage. Hours later, the festival was canceled.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at Southside Festival 2023 at Take-off Gewerbepark on June 16, 2023 in Neuhausen, Germany. The 1975 frontman Matty Healy | Credit: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

Healy delivered his speech while pacing around the stage with a bottle of wine. ​​"I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," he explained. "I don't see the f---ing point, right? I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."

He continued, "I'm sorry if that offends you, and you're religious, and it's part of your f---ing government... I don't care anymore. If you push, I'm gonna push back. I'm not in the f---ing mood."

Healy then segued into berating the way his actions have been scrutinized on social media, which contributes to his frustration, before circling back to the Malaysian government.

"Unfortunately, you don't get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I'm f---ing furious. And that's not fair on you, because you're not representative of your government," he said, addressing the audience. "'Cause you are young people, and I'm sure a lot of you are gay and progressive."

Healy added that the band considered canceling the show after learning more about the Malaysian laws but decided against it to avoid disappointing fans.

"It's ridiculous, f---ing ridiculous, to tell people what they can do with that and that," he added, gesturing to his crotch and mouth. "If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f--- off. I'll take your money. You can ban me, but I've done this before, and it doesn't feel good."

Following those words, MacDonald joined Healy at the front of the stage and kissed him.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and punishable by 20 years in prison. In a statement shared across social media, organizers of the Good Vibes Festival said that following Healy's "controversial conduct and remarks," Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Digital issued an "immediate cancellation directive" that ended the festival. They added, "The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws."

In a separate statement, organizers said, "Prior to the festival, the 1975 management team reassured us that Healy and the band would adhere to local performance guidelines. Regrettably, Healy did not honor these assurances, despite our trust in their commitment. Healy's actions took us by complete surprise, and we halted the show as promptly as feasible following the incident."

Healy's actions sparked controversy even within the 1975's fanbase. Some have taken to social media to complain that they will result in further crackdowns on artistic expression, making it more difficult for international artists to perform in Malaysia. Others praised Healy's diatribe as a necessary act of rebellion and a strong show of support for the country's LGBTQ+ population.

A source close to the band told EW, "Matty has a longtime record of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, and the band wanted to stand up for their LGBTQ+ fans and the community."

Healy took similar action at a Dubai performance in 2019, where he kissed a male fan on stage in protest of the United Arab Emirates' legislative attacks against queer people. Afterwards, Healy wrote on Twitter: "I don't think we'll be allowed back [in the UAE] due to my 'behavior,' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.