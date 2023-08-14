Magoo, Timbaland & Magoo rapper, dies at 50

Magoo, the producer and one half of rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, has died at the age of 50.

His former collaborator Timbaland and other peers confirmed the news on Monday. A cause of death has not been shared.

"This one hits different," Timbaland captioned an Instagram montage featuring the duo's performance of their 1997 hit "Up Jumps Da' Boogie" featuring Missy Elliott and Aaliyah. "Long live Melvin aka magoo." He added, "Rest easy my king."

Ginuwine, who previously collaborated with Timbaland & Magoo on "Joy," also paid homage to Magoo. "I don't even know how to say anything at this point," he captioned his post, adding, "I know we didn't talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha. I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I'm expecting the bro hug when I get there."

Benjamin "Digital Black" Bush, of the hip hop group Playa, added that he "wasn't ready for this at all" in his remembrance.

Magoo, real name Melvin Barcliff, rose to prominence as a member of duo Timbaland & Magoo, formed in Norfolk, Va. when the two were teenagers, though the duo initially got their start as members of the group S.B.I. (Surrounded By Idiots), which also consisted of Pharrell Williams and Larry Live. Timbaland & Magoo released three studio albums: 1997's Welcome to Our World, 2001's Indecent Proposal, and 2003's Under Construction, Part II. Jay-Z, Twista, Ludacris, and Brandy were among the collaborators. Along with "Up Jumps Da' Boogie," other hits included "Luv 2 Luv Ya" and "People Like Myself."

In conversation with You Know I Got Soul back in 2020, Magoo recalled meeting Timbaland for the first time and being in awe of his dedication to the craft.

"Tim was a grown person when it came to his responsibility with DJ and music," Magoo said. "He was selling mixtapes back then. We're not talking about New York City, Atlanta, or Miami here. We're talking about Virginia. It was not a hip-hop area. He was miles ahead of everybody though. I heard people DJ and rap before him, but it was like he was from New York with his level of ability. It was ridiculous when he was 16."

Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff in 2011 | Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Magoo stepped back from the spotlight following the release of the duo's third album. "I enjoyed it more once it was over and I still didn't enjoy it," he said of his success to You Know I Got Soul. "That's why I walked away from it. The music business is a promise that can't be kept and that's fame. When I had a number one song, I realized I may have been better with my 9-5 before I left Virginia. It's hard to be happy because you're fighting for everything you earned and you just don't have time to enjoy it with your family."

He continued, "You aren't as close with friends anymore and people are treating you different once you have that hit record. I lived two different lives and being a celebrity wasn't fun."

A representative for Timbaland didn't immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.