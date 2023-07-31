Madonna thanks kids a month after hospitalization: I saw a side to them I had never seen before'

"When the chips were down, my children really showed up for me," the legendary singer wrote.

Madonna is thanking her lucky stars, and more importantly, her children, after a bacterial infection left her recently hospitalized.

On Sunday, the 64-year-old cultural institution shared some thoughts on Instagram a month after her sudden illness, making sure to acknowledge her kids for showing up for her.

Madonna with son David Banda, left, and daughter Lourdes Leon Madonna with son David Banda, left, and daughter Lourdes Leon | Credit: madonna/instagram

"Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," the Queen of Pop's message began.

Following her hospitalization, Madonna postponed her Celebration Tour, which was set to launch July 15, with previously scheduled European dates still beginning on Oct. 14 in London and ending on Dec. 6. All dates in North America originally set for July through October will be rescheduled.

"As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving," she shared. "But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

"So did the love and support from my friends," the "Ray of Light" singer added, giving a special thanks to her manager Guy Oseary for a gift he gave her of "a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it." Madonna called it "a perfect triangle of brilliance" of artists "who touched so many lives including my own."

She continued, "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!"