Madonna hits Britney Spears with a sweet 'Baby One More Time' lip-sync tribute

Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, and a Britney Spears fan.

The fallout from the New York Times' groundbreaking Framing Britney Spears documentary continues to reverberate through Hollywood, as Madonna — Spears' collaborator on the 2003 hit "Me Against the Music" — shared a short lip-sync video Thursday evening in support of the pop star.

"Love This Song........,Love The Girl who sings it," Madonna tweeted alongside the video, which seemingly employs a face-warping app to animate the cover art from her 2019 album Madame X for a lip-sync performance of Spears' debut single "...Baby One More Time."

Madonna's message comes as the latest in a long line of celebrities who've voiced concern for Spears following the debut of the Times' documentary, which re-examined the media's treatment of female celebrities throughout the '90s and '00s and was inspired by the #FreeBritney movement opposing the singer's ongoing conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears and Madonna Image zoom Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Celebrities who've since spoken out against the treatment of Spears include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, and Dua Lipa. Another recording artist, Justin Timberlake, also issued an apology to Spears, his ex-girlfriend, for his treatment of the superstar after the documentary focused on his handling of the pair's breakup: "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem," he said.

Spears previously said she was "embarrassed" by the light the documentary shined on her, and that she "cried for two weeks" following its release.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears in an Instagram video caption. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"

Madonna, who famously smooched Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage during a performance of "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" at the 2003 MTV VMAs, is currently working on bringing her life story to the big screen as the writer and director of her own biopic movie, set for release in the near future.

Framing Britney Spears is now streaming on Hulu.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Shameless stars Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky on their early memories from the show, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.