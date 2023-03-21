Across her four-decade career, Madonna has never officially released music with Martin, one of the industry's foremost pop producers.

Madonna is hitting back at detractors while announcing that she's teamed with one of the world's foremost pop producers for the first time in her four-decade career.

After enduring an onslaught of criticism over her physical appearance at the 2023 Grammys, the 64-year-old superstar revealed on social media that she's processing a period of uncertainty in her life through her music.

"When in Doubt go to Work," Madonna tweeted on Monday alongside a photo of herself seemingly working on new music with legendary producer Max Martin. "Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !!"

Madonna previously slammed critics — many of whom made jokes about her face — after she took the Grammys stage in February to introduce a historic performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, the first openly non-binary and transgender duo to win at the ceremony.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long-lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face!!" Madonna wrote on Instagram after the event. "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous."

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test, and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she continued. "In the words of Beyoncé, 'You won't break my soul.' I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy, and most of all enjoying my life."

Madonna's studio time with Martin marks the first time she's worked with the Swedish mastermind behind major hits by Britney Spears ("...Baby One More Time," "3," "Hold It Against Me"), Katy Perry ("Part of Me," "Roar," "Dark Horse"), Taylor Swift ("Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "Bad Blood"), and The Weeknd ("Can't Feel My Face," "Blinding Lights," "Save Your Tears").

EW has reached out to representatives for Madonna for more information on their work together. Madonna hasn't released a full-length album of new music since 2019's Madame X. She is, however, set to embark on her global Celebration tour this summer, commemorating highlights from her 40-year discography.

