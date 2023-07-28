The Queen of Pop addressed fans rooting for her recovery from her June hospitalization with an upbeat clip.

Madonna shares health update, thanks fans in new video: 'You must be my lucky stars too'

Madonna is back on her feet again, and she wants her friends and fans to know they're one of the biggest reasons why.

On Instagram, the Queen of Pop shared a quick clip of herself dancing slowly around her opulent bathroom in a sheer black top and roomy pants. The backing track? Her 1983 hit "Lucky Star," of course. As she sang along to the song, she lowered her sunglasses and blew a cheeky kiss to the camera.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!," she wrote. "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first album!"

In late June, the 64-year-old was rushed to a New York hospital after being found unresponsive at her home. "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," her manager, Guy Oseary, announced at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary added, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna Madonna | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Madonna's supersized Celebration tour was originally meant to kick off on July 15, but it has now been postponed with new dates revealed by the pop star herself. "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the singer wrote.

"I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she added. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

