"My focus now is my health and getting stronger," Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna has shared a small ray of light at the end of a serious medical scare. On Monday, the pop icon revealed a timeline for rescheduling her postponed Celebration tour after a multi-day hospital stay.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the 64-year-old wrote Monday on Instagram, weeks after she was admitted to a New York City ICU on June 24 to be treated for a severe bacterial infection. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Madonna continued, stressing that she was focusing on her "health and getting stronger" while she works with her team to get the tour up and running.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Madonna | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she added. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

Madonna's Celebration tour — commemorating the singer-songwriter's four decades as the Queen of Pop — was set to kick off the first of its planned 84 shows on July 15 in Vancouver, with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen as its supporting act.

According to Madonna's post as well as a press release from Live Nation, the tour will move forward with previously scheduled European dates beginning Oct. 14 in London and ending on Dec. 6 with another round of shows in the city, while all dates in North America originally set for July through October will be rescheduled.

Following news of the tour's postponement, Madonna's close friends — including Debi Mazar and Rosie O'Donnell — provided updates to fans as their pal recovered at home.

"Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! Strongest gal I know," Mazar wrote in a June 29 Instagram post. "To all of her fans — Madonna is on the mend & home resting!"

In addition to her Celebration tour, Madonna recently released two singles: "Vulgar," an explicit collaboration with Sam Smith, and the Weeknd's Idol soundtrack tune "Popular," which became Madonna's first Billboard Hot 100 entry since 2015's "Bitch I'm Madonna."



Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.