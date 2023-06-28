The pop icon's manager said that a "full recovery is expected" after several days in the ICU.

Madonna is postponing her new tour just weeks before its scheduled start date after being hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a "serious bacterial infection."

The Queen of Pop's manager, Guy Oseary, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram, writing, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary added, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna Madonna | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Representatives for Madonna didn't immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

The Celebration tour, marking Madonna's 40 years in entertainment, was originally slated to kick off July 15 in Vancouver.

Madonna announced the tour in true Material Girl style back in January, with a celeb-filled game of Truth or Dare harkening back to her 1991 documentary of the same name. Amy Schumer, one of the guests for the game, ended up daring Madonna to go on a world tour and "play your greatest motherf---ing hits."

Naturally, Madonna agreed.

But it looks like fans of the pop icon will have to wait a bit longer to get their fill of those motherf---ing hits, while sending up like-a-prayers that her Madgesty gets well soon.