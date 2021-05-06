Madonna paid tribute to the late singer and model, whom she collaborated with on his 1986 debut single.

Madonna mourns her protégé and iconic Levi's model Nick Kamen: 'It breaks my heart'

Madonna has shared a touching tribute to her protégé — the late model and singer Nick Kamen — in an emotional tweet shared after the entertainer's death earlier this week.

"It breaks my heart to know you are gone," Madonna tweeted in remembrance of the 59-year-old, whom she worked with as a songwriter and producer on his debut single, "Each Time You Break My Heart," in 1986.

She called Kamen a "kind sweet human" who "suffered too much," seemingly with regard to his battle with bone marrow cancer.

"Hope you are happier wherever you are," she finished, further sharing several photos of Kamen, including a black-and-white photo of the pair posing together.

Madonna; Nick Kamen Madonna remembers Nick Kamen in touching tweet after his death. | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

In addition to writing and producing Kamen's first single (which ultimately reached No. 5 on the U.K. charts), Madonna also provided background vocals on the track and another of the British performer's songs, "Tell Me," in 1988.

The Essex-born Kamen rose to prominence as a sex symbol in 1985 at age 18 after appearing in a popular Levi's 501 jeans commercial in which he strips down to his underwear at a laundromat while others look on.