"I'm a material girl, so don't waste this. If you're not a material girl, then you basic."

Madonna's wild new self-referential rap song will go right through your bod-ay like a double shot of soy latte.

The queen of pop music just dropped a surprise collaboration with Saucy Santana, "Material Gworrllllllll!" (yes, with eight Ls at the end), and it's a whacky journey into Madonna's cultural impact reframed for a 2022 audience.

"I am not fancy, I just love fancy s---. Make a budget disappear like a magic trick. Make 'em buy me everything, I don't have to pick. Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick," Madonna raps at the top of the track. "A material girl is not tasteless, a material girl is my favorite. I'm a material girl, so don't waste this. If you're not a material girl, then you basic."

The song heavily references Madonna's 1984 hit "Material Girl," which helped solidify her status as one of the most famous musicians in history when it was released on her influential album Like a Virgin — a defining pop opus of the 1980s — and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Madonna also released a "Material Girl" clothing line in 2010, designed with her daughter, Lourdes Leon.

In addition to releasing ""Material Gworrllllllll!" Madonna has continued her iconic streak through the music industry with an MTV Video Music Award nomination in July for her Madame X concert special. This made her the only artist in history to receive a nomination from the popular awards in five separate decades since the 1980s.

Madonna - Material Girl; Saucy Santana attends the 2022 BET Awards Madonna and Saucy Santana have released a 'Material Girl' update. | Credit: Madonna/Youtube; Prince Williams/ Getty Images

Madonna is also currently at work on directing a feature-length biopic about her life and career, partially co-written with Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and Erin Wilson.

"I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs," Madonna recently told Variety of the project. "I've had an extraordinary life. I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story, but me.'"

Listen to "Material Gworrllllllll!" above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.