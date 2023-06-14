Madonna enters the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 2015 with her Weeknd and Playboi Carti collaboration "Popular," from the HBO series The Idol.

Madonna joins Cher as the only women with this iconic chart record

Madonna is now one of only two women to have attained an epic chart record on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the No. 43 chart debut of the Queen of Pop's "Popular," an R&B collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti recorded for the soundtrack of the HBO TV series The Idol, Madonna has now debuted songs on the weekly ranking in five consecutive decades, from the 1980s through the 2020s.

The only other woman to achieve this feat is Cher, who charted singles on the Hot 100 between the 1960s and the 2000s.

While Madonna and Cher are the only women who've premiered songs in five separate decades, Brenda Lee's holiday hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has appeared on the Hot 100 in five decades, including the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 2010s, and 2020s.

The single also marks Madonna's first Billboard Hot 100 appearance since 2015's "Bitch I'm Madonna," which debuted and peaked at No. 84, and her highest-charting song since 2012's "Give Me All Your Luvin'," which hit No. 10 in 2012.

While Cher and Madonna are the only women to have achieved the record, Elvis Presley has had Hot 100 hits debut across seven decades, while Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney follow close behind with songs premiering on the chart in six decades.

Madonna — who's set to embark on her Celebration tour this summer — is eyeing another chart debut with her recently released Sam Smith collaboration "Vulgar," in which she threatens to "split your banana" if you "f---" with Smith.

Listen to "Popular" above.

