Watch Madonna and Jimmy Fallon make 'Music' as they resurrect 'Classroom Instruments' on The Tonight Show

But the beloved segment is officially back, with a little help from Madonna. The pop diva appeared on Wednesday's episode to sing her 2000 hit "Music," accompanied by Fallon and the Roots on various kiddy instruments.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1697 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Madonna and Jimmy Fallon bring back Classroom Instruments on 'The Tonight Show' to perform 'Music.' | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Hey Mister DJ, put a record on. I want to dance with my baby," Fallon begins in a deep, whispered voice to open the song.

The video then cuts to them performing "Music" with a black light that illuminates their outfits, instruments, and sunglasses in bright neon colors.

Madonna recently showed up on the "Queens Remix" of Beyoncé's Renaissance single "Break My Soul." Bey later penned a note to the queen of pop thanking her for the collab.

"Thank you, queen," Beyoncé wrote. "I'm so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix."

Madonna will release Finally Enough Love, a collection of her 50 tracks that hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart, on Aug. 19.

Watch Madonna's "Classroom Instruments" performance above.

