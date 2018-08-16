Madonna's fashion evolution

In the late ‘90s, Madonna’s life changed dramatically with the birth of her first child, Lourdes, and her big-screen triumph with Evita, for which she won a Golden Globe. The pop star also began to study Kabbalah in this period, and the new perspective it gave her both was strongly reflected on her seventh studio album, Ray of Light — and in what she wore in the presentation of it. For the title track’s music video, scenes of life around the world are intercut with Madonna dancing in front of a bright blue sky, wearing a denim jacket, jeans, and her red Kabbalah string bracelet.