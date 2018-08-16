Madonna's fashion evolution

Material Girl with a Rebel Heart
1983: The “Lucky Star” music video
WMG
1984: Onstage at Madison Square Garden
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1984: At the first VMAs
David McGough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1985: In Desperately Seeking Susan
Herb Ritts/Orion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
1985: The “Material Girl” music video
WMG
1986: The “Papa Don’t Preach” music video
WMG
1986: The “La Isla Bonita” music video
WMG
1989: The “Like a Prayer” music video
WMG
1989: The “Express Yourself” music video
WMG
1990: The “Vogue” music video
WMG
1990: Onstage during the Blonde Ambition Tour
Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
1990: Onstage at the seventh VMAs
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
1991: At the 63rd Academy Awards
Ron Galella/WireImage
1992: The “Erotica” music video
WMG
1993: Onstage during the Girlie Show Tour
Steve Eichner/WireImage
1998: The “Ray of Light” music video
WMG
1999: Onstage at the 41st Grammys
Getty Images
2000: The “American Pie” music video
WMG
2003: Onstage at the 20th VMAs
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2005: The “Hung Up” music video
WMG
2012: Onstage during the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2013: At the Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2015: The “Living for Love” music video
2015: The “Bitch I’m Madonna” music video
2018: At the Met Gala
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
1 of 27
