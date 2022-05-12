"It's not often a robot centipede crawls out out of my vagina," the pop singer says in a new interview.

Madonna defends nude NFT: 'I'm giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both'

She was born to be a superstar, that's exactly what she is. And Madonna could care less if you don't like her new (and pretty NSFW) NFT. After all, according to the singer, "it's not often a robot centipede crawls out out of my vagina."

In a new interview with Beeple creator Mike Winklemann, Madonna defended her participation in the project, explaining in interview excerpts posted to her Instagram that "I'm doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I'm giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both."

The singer collaborated with the nonfungible token artist to create an NFT collection called "Mother of Creation" that features the iconic pop star fully nude while giving birth to butterflies, trees, and yes, insects such as centipedes. (Who knew that one day you'd be able to own a 3D model of Madge's vag?) In Wednesday's reveal of the NFT posted to the SuperRare Instagram account, Madonna can be seen sitting on a sterile gurney while a tree grows out of her vagina.

"My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity," she says in a voiceover.

"We set out to crate something that is absolutely and utterly connected to creation and motherhood," Madonna told Winklemann. "I think it's really important that people know a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos."

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Madonna defends nude NFT: 'I'm giving birth to art and creativity' | Credit: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

Proceeds from the NFT will be given to three charities including National Bail Out, V-Day, and Voices of Children.