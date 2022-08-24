Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, has paid tribute to a wealth of pop royalty — including Lady Gaga — with her debut solo single, "Lock&Key."

In addition to following in her mother's footsteps on the electronica-inspired song, the 25-year-old's latest references a viral moment from a 2011 interview in which the Born This Way artist recalled the demands of celebrity after rising to prominence at the start of her career.

"No sleep, next plane, no sleep, make up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear," Leon sings on the track, a slight alteration of — but a clear nod to — Gaga's monologue, which detailed her work ethic and lifestyle of "no sleep, bus, club, 'nother club, 'nother club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear."

As Leon sings the lyrics (at around the 1:25 mark of the song), she also sports a glittery hood reminiscent of the headwear Gaga often wore throughout her Fame era.

Leon released the single Wednesday under the name Lolahol, with the track's accompanying Eartheater-directed music video featuring her dancing on a beach, cruising down a highway in a car, and vibing in a graveyard.

Gaga and Madonna have a complex history, which came to a head in a 2012 interview in which the latter said that Gaga's "Born This Way" single felt like a "reductive" take on her hit 1989 single "Express Yourself."

In her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer-songwriter responded to talk surrounding the pop divas.

"Me and Madonna, for example, I admired her always, and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me," Gaga said in the film. "The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York, you know, so like, if I've got a problem with somebody, I'm going to f---ing tell you to your face. But, no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive."

The pair later posed together for a photo after Gaga won her Oscar for co-writing the 2018 A Star Is Born soundtrack smash "Shallow."

"Don't Mess with Italian Girls," Madonna wrote in the shot's caption.

"Lock&Key" marks Leon's debut as a solo artist, though she previously worked with her mother on the 2012 song "Superstar," from Madonna's MDNA album.

Leon also appeared in several clips that played on stage as part of Madonna's Madame X tour in 2019.

Watch Leon's "Lock&Key" music video above.

