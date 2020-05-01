The icon discusses her antibodies one day after her 1994 album Bedtime Stories reached No. 1 on iTunes.

Madonna says she has coronavirus antibodies, will 'breathe in the COVID-19 air'

Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a new carrier of coronavirus antibodies!

"I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," a locked-down Madonna revealed in the latest installment of her Quarantine Diary digital series, which she's released on social media since the early days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in a car and roll down the window, and I'm going to go breathe in the COVID-19 air. I hope the sun is shining."

Representatives for the 61-year-old did not immediately return EW's request for clarification on Madonna's claim that she had coronavirus, though the Center for Disease Control's website indicates that the presence of antibodies — proteins that help fight off infections — is a marker of a "previous infection with the virus."

Other notable celebrities who've gone public with their coronavirus infections include Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba, Chris Cuomo, and Andy Cohen, who recently spoke out against the FDA's policy prohibiting gay men from donating antibody-rich plasma to those still battling the virus.

Madonna's coronavirus revelation comes roughly two months after the outbreak forced the superstar to cancel the last round of dates on her Madame X theater tour. Since then, she's shared comical videos filmed in quarantine, including one in which she gave her classic hit "Vogue" a lyrical remix to tell a tale of a hungry woman in search of friend fish.

Earlier this week, Madonna's 1994 album Bedtime Stories — featuring collaborations with Björk, Nellee Hooper, and Babyface, who also recently had coronavirus — hit No. 1 on the United States iTunes store, after a fan campaign sought to do justice to one of her most underrated works.

"Thank you to all my fans who got it there!" Madonna tweeted Thursday as the LP — which spawned legendary singles like "Human Nature," "Secret," and "Take a Bow" — occupied the top spot on iTunes as a perfect "#stayhome musical companion" amid coronavirus lockdown, she said.

Watch Madonna's latest Quarantine Diary above.

