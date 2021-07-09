Madonna rallies the troops for Britney Spears: 'We coming to get you out of jail!'

Madonna is among the many celebrities who have joined in on the #FreeBritney movement amid Britney Spears' push to end her long-standing conservatorship.

Wearing a vintage shirt featuring the pop star, Madonna posted a photo on her Instagram stories, writing "give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!"

"Britney we coming to get you out of jail!" she added in a rallying cry of support.

Madonna; Britney Spears Credit: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna, who collaborated with Spears on the song "Me Against The Music" in 2003, is the latest celebrity to step forward in the pop star's defense. Recently, Iggy Azalea and Christina Aguilera spoke out in support of Spears, with Aguilera tweeting, "These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

In June, Spears appeared virtually in court to deliver an emotional testiomy in a bid to end the coversatorship she's been living with since 2008, detailing that, among other things, the abuse she's suffered has stopped her from having another child as she doesn't have the freedom to see a doctor to get her IUD removed.

"I just want my life back," Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny during her testimony. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough. It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I'm not good enough, that I'm great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all."