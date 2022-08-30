Madonna cemented the record with her new remix album Finally Enough Love.

Madonna shatters chart record as first woman with top 10 albums in last 5 decades

Madonna keeps serving titanic chart material, girl.

The global icon just shattered an American record on the Billboard 200 ranking, becoming the first woman in history to chart a top 10 album in the United States in the last five consecutive decades.

The 64-year-old achieved the feat on the publication's current chart after her new remix album Finally Enough Love debuted at No. 8 on the list with 30,000 units moved. She previously notched top 10 albums in the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s, with Finally Enough Love marking the first time the singer-songwriter climbed to the position this decade.

Barbra Streisand notched six No. 1 albums between the 1960s and the 2010s, though Madonna is the first artist to chart top 10 albums in every decade since the 1980s.

Madonna is seen at DiscOasis event Madonna sets a Billboard 200 chart record as the first woman with top 10 albums in five consecutive decades. | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Madonna is the first woman to have reached the milestone since the '80s, with the other nine acts all being solo male acts or groups containing men, per Billboard.

Since the debut of her first, self-titled album in 1983, Madonna has released 23 top 10 albums throughout her career, nine of which went to No. 1. Her most recent chart-topping album of original material, Madame X, reached the summit in 2019.

Her daughter, Lourdes Leon, also followed in her mother's footsteps last week with the release of her debut, Lady Gaga-referencing solo single "Lock&Key."

In addition to her work in music, Madonna is also gearing up to film her upcoming self-directed biopic about her life as a rising artist on the streets of New York City in the early '80s.

Finally Enough Love is out now.

