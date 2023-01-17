Watch Madonna announce Celebration world tour during filthy celeb-filled game of Truth of Dare

Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Diplo, Lil' Wayne, and more stars dare the pop icon to hit the road.

It's time for a Celebration.

As expected, Madonna dropped some huge news this week with the announcement of her Celebration world tour, which will feature music from her hit catalog from the past 40 years. To kick things off, she gathered a motley crew of celebrities to play a positively filthy game of Truth or Dare in a wink to her 1991 film Truth or Dare.

In the first round, Madonna asks Amy Schumer to demonstrate on a food spread how she licks her husband's butthole. "Sad and gross is very popular right now," she says.

Comic Eric André, meanwhile, dares Diplo to dip his balls in his cocktail and then finish the drink, with Jack Black monitoring to ensure a full dunk from Diplo. The "Genius" and "Elastic Heart" DJ then dared Madonna to open-tongue kiss Black, and the Material Girl dared Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race fame to demonstrate his blowjob skills on a bottle of Evian.

The drinks continue to flow and the room gets more rowdy. Lil' Wayne puts his mouth on Madonna's chest as director Judd Apatow dares the rapper, Black, Schumer, and A Strange Loop star Larry Owens to recreate the original photo from Madonna's infamous Sex book. Comics Kate Berlant and Meg Stalter got off easy by comparison.

The video culminates with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a world tour and "play your greatest motherf---ing hits."

"So the answer is: F--- yeah!" she says after some thought.

Madonna Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour,' which will highlight her catalog, featuring 40 years worth of hits. | Credit: RICARDO GOMES

Madonna: The Celebration Tour, a 35-city global trek produced by Live Nation, will kick off in North America in Vancouver on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena. From there, Madonna will hit up 24 more spots between the U.S. and Canada, with the grand finale planned for Las Vegas on Oct. 7 in the T-Mobile Arena.

Then the European leg begins an 11-city sprint throughout the fall, beginning at London's O2 on Oct. 14 and finishing at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Dec. 1.

Bob the Drag Queen will be a special guest on the Celebration tour for all dates, according to a press release.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the Queen of Pop said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, as well as Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticket listings are available here.