There's finally a ray of light at the end of Madonna's health scare, as the pop icon has revealed her rescheduled Celebration tour dates after suffering an infection in June.

After postponing the first leg of her Celebration world tour amid hospitalization in the intensive care unit, the 64-year-old revealed Tuesday that the initial North American portion of the concert series will now take place in early 2024, kicking off on Jan. 8 in Massachusetts and concluding on April 21 in Mexico.

Scheduling conflicts, however, forced the cancellation of several dates, including July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

Madonna also moved a summer date originally set for Aug. 27 at New York City's Madison Square Garden to a block of previously announced December 2023 dates at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Fans holding tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert will have "an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center performance," according to a press release, which also notes that tickets for the original show will be refunded by Monday, Aug. 28. Ticketmaster is expected to send affected purchasers with a link and a code based on their earlier seat locations. The advance sale begins Tuesday, Aug. 29 and runs through Thursday, Aug. 31. A similar system will be used for fans with tickets to the postponed Crypto.com Arena shows in Los Angeles.

All other tickets from the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

The postponed dates come two months after Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that the superstar contracted a "serious bacterial infection" that prompted her to delay the highly anticipated tour, which EW has confirmed will still embark with special guest, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he said in a statement. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Amid statements of support from friends like Debi Mazar and Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna gave fans an update on her health via an emotional social media post in July.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

See the full list of Madonna's rescheduled Celebration tour dates below, set to debut after the tour officially launches with four London shows in October.

Madonna's rescheduled Celebration tour dates

Dec. 16 — Brooklyn (Barclays Center)

Dec. 19 — Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

Jan. 8 — Boston (TD Garden)

Jan. 9 — Boston (TD Garden)

Jan. 11 — Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

Jan. 12 — Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

Jan. 15 — Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Jan. 18 — Montreal (Bell Centre)

Jan. 20 — Montreal (Bell Centre)

Jan. 22 — New York City (Madison Square Garden)

Jan. 23 — New York City (Madison Square Garden)

Jan. 25 — Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)

Jan. 29 — New York City (Madison Square Garden)

Feb. 1 — Chicago (United Center)

Feb. 2 — Chicago (United Center)

Feb. 5 — Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Feb. 8 — Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Feb. 13 — Saint Paul (Xcel Energy Center)

Feb. 17 — Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Feb. 18 — Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Feb. 21 — Vancouver (Rogers Arena)

Feb. 24 — Sacramento (Golden 1 Center)

Feb. 27 — San Francisco (Chase Center)

Feb. 28 — San Francisco (Chase Center)

March 1 — Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

March 2 — Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

March 4 — Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

March 5 — Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

March 7 — Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

March 9 — Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

March 11 — Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

March 13 — Palm Desert, Calif. (Acrisure Arena)

March 16 — Phoenix (Footprint Center)

March 19 — Denver (Ball Arena)

March 24 — Dallas (American Airlines Center)

March 25 — Dallas (American Airlines Center)

March 28 — Houston (Toyota Center)

March 29 — Houston (Toyota Center)

April 1 — Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

April 4 — Tampa (Amalie Arena)

April 6 — Miami (Kaseya Center)

April 7 — Miami (Kaseya Center)

April 14 — Austin (Moody Center)

April 15 — Austin (Moody Center)

April 20 — Mexico City (Palacio De Los Deportes)

April 21 — Mexico City (Palacio De Los Deportes)

April 23 — Mexico City (Palacio De Los Deportes)

April 24 — Mexico City (Palacio De Los Deportes)

