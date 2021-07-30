Madonna blasts DaBaby for 'hateful' homophobic comments

"I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Madonna is the latest celebrity to join the voices speaking out against DaBaby's homophobic comments earlier this week.

The pop singer posted a video on Instagram Thursday night showing the rapper's recent performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, during which he asked fans to hold up their cell phones "if you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks… Fellas, if you ain't suckin' n----s' d---- in the parking lot, put your cell phones up."

Madonna; DaBaby Madonna and DaBaby | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She added a caption, calling out his callous words. "A message to DaBaby - if you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," she wrote. "After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV's can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!!"

She continued, "AID's is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd. I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God."

She went on to address DaBaby's remarks about women, as the rapper also asked ladies to raise their lighters "if their p---y smells like water."

Madonna wrote that those kinds of comments "only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze. People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN."

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody," he wrote. "So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

After longtime HIV/AIDS activist Elton John slammed him Wednesday on Twitter, the rapper posted a music video that served as a pseudo-apology alongside a defensive and lengthy Instagram post claiming he was "only entertaining" as he had been paid to do and that a "substantial amount of people refuse to understand" his logic.

His attempt at a mea culpa clearly wasn't enough for Madonna.