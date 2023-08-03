Madonna is the latest A-lister to attend Beyoncé's Renaissance tour — and the two pop superstars managed to pack an unfathomable amount of star power into a single photo following the show.

The "Material Girl" singer shared the photos — taken backstage at Beyonce's New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium — to her Instagram story. The pic shows Madonna and daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere posing with Beyoncé and daughter Rumi.

"Thank you Queen B. for your Magnificent show!" Madonna wrote. "My daughters were enthralled! We love you."

Beyoncé gave a special shoutout to the "Like a Prayer" singer during her performance of "Break My Soul": "Big shoutout to the queen. Queen mother, Madonna, we love you."

Last year, the two singers collaborated on "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," a reinterpretation of the lead single from Beyoncé's Renaissance. The track samples Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" and features an extended tribute to legendary female singers including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, and Lauryn Hill, echoing the last verse of "Vogue."

One of Madonna's photos captured a moment during the "Break My Soul" performance that paid visual tribute to the singer, with the words "Queen mother Madonna" illuminated on the stage.

Madonna recently overcame a health scare when she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection in June. The singer posted an update on her recovery on Sunday, thanking her kids for their support: "When the chips were down, my children really showed up for me," she wrote. "I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

