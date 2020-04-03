Watch Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud rock out with 'Champagne Supernova' cover

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud have teamed up to show off how bathrooms have the best acoustics with their cover of Oasis' hit "Champagne Supernova."

On Friday, the rapper/singer/actor uploaded a video to YouTube of himself and Yungblud performing the iconic '96 song as part of Kelly's #LockDownSessions series, where he's been releasing covers recorded while in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly and Yungblud retreated to their respective bathrooms to perform the cover together while still practicing social distancing, just like Kelly did last week with his cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" with Travis Barker. And once again, he's taken a classic song and given it a fresh take with his lower range of vocals, belting out the lyrics with his raspy, rocker voice, playing the guitar and harmonizing with Yungblud who plays the piano.

Check out their full performance above.

Related content: