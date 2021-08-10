Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker get matching tattoos to announce new album title

New album, new ink.

Machine Gun Kelly announced his upcoming album Born With Horns in extreme MGK fashion: by etching the title into his skin.

Not only that, but his frequent collaborator Travis Barker got matching art.

Barker took to Instagram to share photos of him and MGK displaying the album title emblazoned on their forearms in black ink, while MGK posted a video of the tats in motion.

Kourtney Kardashian, Barker's girlfriend, hopped into the comments and posted heart and flame emojis to support the new additions to their extensive body art.

Barker is producing the upcoming Born With Horns for MGK, just as he did 2020's Tickets to My Downfall. It will be MGK's sixth studio album. Tickets to My Downfall bowed at No. 1 on the October Billboard 200.

Last week, MGK announced via Instagram that the album's first single will drop this Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT with a video directed by Cole Bennett.

MGK, who surprised fans recently with an unannounced appearance at Lollapalooza, is launching his Tickets to My Downfall tour on Sept. 19 at The Armory in Minneapolis. Tickets for the U.S. tour sold out within minutes when they went on sale.

The 28 stops on the tour include New York, Los Angeles, and Denver before concluding in MGK's hometown at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.