Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker cover Paramore's 'Misery Business' and it's a total banger

Just because you can't go out doesn't mean you can't enjoy a punk rock concert! Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker teamed up to record and release a cover of Paramore's iconic hit "Misery Business," and it's a total banger.

On Thursday, the rapper/singer/actor uploaded a video to YouTube of himself and Blink-182 drummer Barker along with two other musicians Steve "Baze" Basil and Omer Fedi performing the song as part of Kelly's #LockDownSessions series, where he's been releasing covers recorded while in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. They're all social distancing, but thankfully are still making badass music for everyone to rock out to (from the safety of your home). The cover is powerful, with Barker's impressive drumming, alongside Kelly's high energy singing as he changes the pronouns in the lyrics, giving the classic song a fresh take.

Kelly actually teased this cover way back on March 16 when he played the intro in a video on Instagram, promising to learn "one of these everyday of the week till we get to go outside," adding, "we all know this one right," as he launched into the opening chords.

If this is a taste of what's to come from Kelly and Barker's upcoming pop-punk collaboration Tickets to My Downfall (set for release this summer), then we're clearly in for a treat.

