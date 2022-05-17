One of three men charged in the rapper's death received a lengthy jail sentence in Los Angeles.

Mac Miller's dealer sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for supplying deadly fentanyl-laced drugs

One of three people charged with supplying drugs that led to the Sept. 7, 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

According to local news outlets ABC7 and CBS Los Angeles, 49-year-old Stephen Walter received the sentence Monday after entering a plea agreement that cut the typically mandatory 20-year sentence for the federal crime of distributing fentanyl.

Walter was involved in supplying counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to Miller before the 26-year-old died from an accidental overdose in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.

Walter apologized to Miller's family after admitting that his "actions caused a lot of pain."

"For that I'm truly remorseful," Walter continued. "I'm not the type of person that wants to hurt anyone."

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 20, 2016 Mac Miller's dealer was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for supplying the recording artist (pictured) with deadly fentanyl-laced drugs | Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Ryan Reavis, 39, previously pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and received an 11-year sentence in April, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, while the case against Cameron Pettit, 30, is still pending. Walter distributed the pills to Reavis, who later supplied them to Pettit, who sold them to Miller.

During the court case, Walter reportedly said that he thought the drugs were for Pettit's use, and "would've stopped" if he was aware that the laced pills were being distributed to Miller.

"I'm still taking responsibility for everything that happened," Walter said, according to ABC7. "I accept responsibility."

Miller died at the height of his career, having released multiple mixtapes, dozens of singles — including "Loud," "Donald Trump," and his Ariana Grande collaboration "The Way," his highest-charting song — as well as five full-length albums prior to his death.

His final LP as a working artist, Swimming, dropped one month before he died. A posthumous album, Circles, debuted in 2020.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.