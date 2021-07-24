Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 fans who died at Faster Horses Music Festival

Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses of three young men who died after seeing him perform at Michigan's Faster Horses Music Festival earlier this month. Kole Sova, 19, William "Richie" Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, were found dead in a trailer on July 17, from what the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said was carbon monoxide poisoning.

"For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," Meeka Sova, Kole's mother, told the Associated Press.

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Speaking to Michigan's WILX 10, Meeka Sova said Combs' rep informed the three families on Thursday that he had covered the expenses for their memorials. "We all got the news at the same time," she said. "We were all there and everybody was just shocked. We just can't believe it. It warmed our hearts. We were having a rough day, and everybody was tensed. With that news you just felt warmth in your heart."

Richie Mays, the father of Richie Mays Jr., added, "Just for him to reach out and show the humanity and the kindness... It's a tribute, you know? These boys' lives were taken so early. It's just a difficult time."

Police said the young men were exposed to carbon monoxide from a portable generator that was too close to their camper. Two other people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition; a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover their medical expenses and for future scholarships in Dawson, Kole, and Richie's names.