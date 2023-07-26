Cooper Massengill's Make-a-Wish request was to meet his favorite country star, who went above and beyond by bringing him before the crowd.

As Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's beloved "Fast Car" continues its domination of the Billboard charts, the country star invited a young fan on stage to sing it alongside him at a concert in Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday.

According to CBS News, 8-year-old Cooper Massengill, a huge fan of Combs, has been battling leukemia for most of his life. The Make-a-Wish foundation worked to fulfill Massengill's dream of meeting Combs, and the singer did one better by actually bringing him on stage.

Luke Combs performing at CMA Fest 2023 in June Luke Combs performing at CMA Fest 2023 in June | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In the video below (posted to TikTok by user @kaylalynch87), you can watch Combs and Massengill sing the chorus of "Fast Car" while the audience at the Gillette Stadium chants the child's name.

Combs recently explained his own connection to Chapman's song in a concert video posted to Instagram. He calls it "one of the first songs I remember hearing."

"There was this one song that really stuck out to me, though, and it was called 'Fast Car,'" Combs explained. "That song has meant a lot to me ever since then for my whole life. I always think about my dad when it comes on, and us spending time together."

Chapman is known for being protective of her music, successfully suing Nicki Minaj in 2021 over the rapper's use of an unauthorized sample of "Baby Can I Hold You." But in a rare public statement to Billboard earlier this month, she expressed her pleasant surprise at the success of Combs' cover.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," Chapman told Billboard. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

